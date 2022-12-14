Update 1.1.7.7.2 is now out. That is an unnecessarily long version name. This update (and some previous updates that I didn't write patch notes about) have some cool new features.

Multiplayer beta testing:

In the main menu click on the version to access multiplayer beta. Create and join rooms to play with friends. This mode is very limited and most likely includes many bugs. This mode will be improved on in the future.

Modifiers:

Press slash to access modifiers in game. These modifiers require getting endings to get and many modifiers are incomplete. These add replay ability and fun challenges to the game. More modifiers will be added in the future.

Sandbox (kinda) mode:

Click on Firebunny Games on the main menu to access. Enter a blank world and place seven different objects. Activate different modifiers. New content is added here often.

That is about it for recent features. For any comments/questions/suggestions contact Firebunny02@gmail.com