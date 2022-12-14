 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 14 December 2022

Version a.1.14.0

Build 10143596

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.1.14.0:

General

  • Added missing Cursor Dot setting.

Weapons

  • NEW Scythe.
  • NEW Spirit Blade.

Skins

  • NEW Cafe Matt

Misc

  • Various bugs/typos/balancing. Special thanks to all our discord members!

