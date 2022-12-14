What's NEW in Version a.1.14.0:
General
- Added missing Cursor Dot setting.
Weapons
- NEW Scythe.
- NEW Spirit Blade.
Skins
- NEW Cafe Matt
Misc
- Various bugs/typos/balancing. Special thanks to all our discord members!
