◆今後のデータ更新で使用可能になる機能の追加
◆任命中の武将の詳細画面を左右に切り替える機能を追加
◆UIやテキスト、演出の調整
◆その他、アプリの安定化や不具合の修正
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou [JP] update for 14 December 2022
11/16更新内容
