Patch 0.17 Christmas Special

YOLKED is starting off your holidays with their Christmas event, Eggsmas, with exclusive jolly collectibles, a menu that sleighs, music to make the jingle bells rock, and you snow the drill: an endless winter game mode that gets harder and harder the longer you go! How long will you last as you dash across the night sky for Eggsmas? This event runs for a limited time from Dec.15th-Jan.5th! 🎄

New Features 🎁

An entirely new campaign level: Garden ! Explore the outdoors in YOLKED’s third level! The Garden level is much longer than Kitchen and Attic with completely new enemies and obstacles.

An entirely new Endless level: Endless Winter ! Endless Winter is a chamber level where enemies spawn endlessly. Try to get a high score!

New Collectibles: A lot of new Garden collectibles and 4 new Endless Winter collectibles!

Leaderboards now include Garden and Endless Winter

Added a new Christmas main menu jingle

Added new Christmas decorations in the main menu

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🐞

Fixed inconsistent HP displayed when player opens game

Updated dropdown highlight color

Adjusted Endless Kitchen segment boundary length

Fixed settings menu navigation

Fixed a bug where wheels of toy trolley clips into the ground

Coming Soon

FULL RELEASE in February! 🎉