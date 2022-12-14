Patch 0.17 Christmas Special

YOLKED is starting off your holidays with their Christmas event, Eggsmas, with exclusive jolly collectibles, a menu that sleighs, music to make the jingle bells rock, and you snow the drill: an endless winter game mode that gets harder and harder the longer you go! How long will you last as you dash across the night sky for Eggsmas? This event runs for a limited time from Dec.15th-Jan.5th! 🎄
We're also introducing a new campaign level: Garden! Explore the outdoors in YOLKED’s third level!
New Features 🎁
- An entirely new campaign level: Garden! Explore the outdoors in YOLKED’s third level! The Garden level is much longer than Kitchen and Attic with completely new enemies and obstacles.
- An entirely new Endless level: Endless Winter! Endless Winter is a chamber level where enemies spawn endlessly. Try to get a high score!
- New Collectibles: A lot of new Garden collectibles and 4 new Endless Winter collectibles!
- Leaderboards now include Garden and Endless Winter
- Added a new Christmas main menu jingle
- Added new Christmas decorations in the main menu
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🐞
- Fixed inconsistent HP displayed when player opens game
- Updated dropdown highlight color
- Adjusted Endless Kitchen segment boundary length
- Fixed settings menu navigation
- Fixed a bug where wheels of toy trolley clips into the ground
Coming Soon
FULL RELEASE in February! 🎉
Changed files in this update