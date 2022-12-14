 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 14 December 2022

v1.0.5 Build - Mission 5 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor updates and fixes to Missions 1-4
Mission 5: Converting dialogue to cut scenes, made Badru the playable character, adding some additional level features.

