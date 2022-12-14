Skies of Blue, Red Collisions Too | Update 32.1



Collision shockwaves and atmosphere colors are more realistic, camera motion is smoother, and you can try the new Automatic Simulation Speed, which adjusts the simulation speed based on what’s happening in the simulation. Never miss a collision again!

Improved Shockwaves

Energy from collisions spreads more realistically over the surface of an object, resulting in larger shockwaves. Heating from collisions is also less concentrated and spreads over a larger area. Previously, shockwave expansion ended abruptly in a smaller area, often resulting in blue-hot impact sites.

The dwarf planet Ceres colliding with Earth

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The Moon colliding with the Earth

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Automatic Simulation Speed

Allow the simulation speed to adjust itself automatically based on various conditions, like nearby objects and collisions, by turning on the new Automatic Simulation Speed feature. Automatically speeding up and slowing down the simulation speed provides an improved viewing experience for collisions, orbits, explosions, and more.

This feature is still in active development and is currently off by default. Turn it on under

Settings > General > Experience > Auto Simulation Speed

The simulation speed will slow down to show collisions that you might otherwise miss

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Automatic Simulation Speed Off

[/td]

[td]



Automatic Simulation Speed On

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Create a more cinematic experience while watching simulations like Earth & 100 colliding moons

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Automatic Simulation Speed Off

[/td]

[td]



Automatic Simulation Speed On

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Rayleigh Scattering

Object atmospheres now visually simulate Rayleigh scattering, which describes how light scatters in the atmosphere. Rayleigh scattering is what makes Earth’s daytime sky appear blue and the setting Sun appear red. Adjust the strength of the scattering under

Visuals > Atmosphere > Rayleigh Scattering Strength

Earth with realistic Rayleigh scattering

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Custom object with Rayleigh scattering at 85% strength

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

More Highlights

Your view now smoothly rotates, or pans, to focus on an object instead of sliding the view left or right, like a camera on rails

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Atmospheres are now visible from the surface of planets. Land on a planet by pressing “c” on your keyboard to check it out.

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 32.1

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.