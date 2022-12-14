More Store Items!
- Added 5 more items to the store
- Top Hat
- Evil Horns
- Sideburns
- Headphones
- Cheesy Glasses (Shoutout to @TheCheesyDad)
Optimizations!
- Added the option to clean up the dead
- This option will limit the amount of people that can be dead on the screen at once. This way, you can start a battle with a large amount of people, and the lag will reduce over time as people die off.
Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Changes
- Fixed a bug preventing users from exiting the game after it finishes
- Properly change colors in the main menu
- Added version checking, letting you know when a new version of the game is released.
Changed files in this update