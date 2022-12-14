 Skip to content

ChatFight! update for 14 December 2022

1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More Store Items!

  • Added 5 more items to the store
  • Top Hat
  • Evil Horns
  • Sideburns
  • Headphones
  • Cheesy Glasses (Shoutout to @TheCheesyDad)

Optimizations!

  • Added the option to clean up the dead
  • This option will limit the amount of people that can be dead on the screen at once. This way, you can start a battle with a large amount of people, and the lag will reduce over time as people die off.

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Changes

  • Fixed a bug preventing users from exiting the game after it finishes
  • Properly change colors in the main menu
  • Added version checking, letting you know when a new version of the game is released.

