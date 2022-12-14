2022年12月14日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2022年12月14日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.12月14日—3月14日开放“冬礼”活动。
2.12月14日—1月10日冬礼日常活动奖励翻倍、首充礼包奖励翻倍。
