A2 Zygon update for 14 December 2022

Added fix to haunted skulls during boss fights

Build 10142271

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The haunted skulls used to give coins when destroyed during boss fights. This is no longer the case. This won't invalidate your high scores, just consider yourselves lucky.

