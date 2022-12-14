 Skip to content

DeerHunterFan.com TV - The Season update for 14 December 2022

Food plots!

Share · View all patches · Build 10142230 · Last edited by Wendy

You can now plant food plots! Also added an EXP reset you can buy in the store as an insurance policy incase you end a season with negative or not enough points to by tags the next season!

