- fixed bug where reducing a squad was not giving half the elimination VP at that time as it should for most of those types of scenarios.
- Scenario Editor: added 'All' button to unit group attributes' number settings.
- Scenario Editor: added 'two story building' checkbox to terrain editor for individual buildings.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes -1 VP Zone and -2 VP Zone; Building OK (for teams), Exploding Weapon; and setup restriction No Upper Floor.
- Scenario Editor: added event effect "Add Turns".
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 14 December 2022
13 Dec 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
