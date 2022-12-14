 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 14 December 2022

13 Dec 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10142133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug where reducing a squad was not giving half the elimination VP at that time as it should for most of those types of scenarios.
  • Scenario Editor: added 'All' button to unit group attributes' number settings.
  • Scenario Editor: added 'two story building' checkbox to terrain editor for individual buildings.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes -1 VP Zone and -2 VP Zone; Building OK (for teams), Exploding Weapon; and setup restriction No Upper Floor.
  • Scenario Editor: added event effect "Add Turns".

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link