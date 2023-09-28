Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai is available now!

Legendary Hero - Dai Outfit
The Hero’s Tutor - Bond Memory that provides bonus EXP.
The Hero's Tutor Bond Memory can be obtained via The Temple of Recollection. The Early Purchase Bonus allows for early access.
Early Purchase Bonus items are applicable to Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe purchases made from 05/27/2023 – 10/12/2023.
Legendary Mage - Popp Outfit
Legendary Priest - Maam Outfit (Warrior Priest)
Legendary Martial Artist - Maam Outfit (Martial Artist)
Legendary Swordsman - Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armour Blade)
*Legendary Warrior - Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armour Spear)