Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai is available now!

Build 10142037

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Legendary Hero - Dai Outfit

The Hero’s Tutor - Bond Memory that provides bonus EXP.

The Hero's Tutor Bond Memory can be obtained via The Temple of Recollection. The Early Purchase Bonus allows for early access.

Early Purchase Bonus items are applicable to Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe purchases made from 05/27/2023 – 10/12/2023.



Legendary Mage - Popp Outfit

Legendary Priest - Maam Outfit (Warrior Priest)

Legendary Martial Artist - Maam Outfit (Martial Artist)

Legendary Swordsman - Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armour Blade)

*Legendary Warrior - Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armour Spear)