Changes to improve graphical fidelity and the overall gaming experience.

-Now the tutorials will only show the buttons depending on whether you are using a keyboard or joystick.
-Changed the key mapping:
Shift - to run.
Space - to dodge.
-Improvements and adjustments in textures and effects.
-Increased quality of shadows and lighting.
Fixes and adjustments in the introductory level:
- Removed the invisible barrier that wouldn't let you go up to a roof.
-Fixed the error that the cinematic did not start when loading the game.
-Pistol is now re-equipped after charging for game continuity.
-Decreased the difficulty of the first boss.
-The movement of doors that did not close completely is modified.
-Fixed AI navigation path to make it less common for them to go outside of zone boundaries.
- Now the dialogues will be canceled when starting cinematics.
-Fixed the error that did not correctly show the ammunition that was in the inventory with which it appeared when equipping the weapons.
General Companion AI Improvements:
-Your partner will no longer perform the move animation while standing still.
-Now it will move so as not to interrupt the path.
-Added hiding places for your partner.
-Sounds of footsteps are adjusted, depending on the surface on which the character is.
Changed files in this update