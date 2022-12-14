Changes to improve graphical fidelity and the overall gaming experience.

Share · View all patches · Build 10141780 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 00:39:14 UTC by Wendy

-Now the tutorials will only show the buttons depending on whether you are using a keyboard or joystick.

-Changed the key mapping:

Shift - to run.

Space - to dodge.

-Improvements and adjustments in textures and effects.

-Increased quality of shadows and lighting.

Fixes and adjustments in the introductory level:

Removed the invisible barrier that wouldn't let you go up to a roof.

-Fixed the error that the cinematic did not start when loading the game.

-Pistol is now re-equipped after charging for game continuity.

-Decreased the difficulty of the first boss.

-The movement of doors that did not close completely is modified.

-Fixed AI navigation path to make it less common for them to go outside of zone boundaries.

-Fixed the error that did not correctly show the ammunition that was in the inventory with which it appeared when equipping the weapons.

General Companion AI Improvements:

-Your partner will no longer perform the move animation while standing still.

-Now it will move so as not to interrupt the path.

-Added hiding places for your partner.

-Sounds of footsteps are adjusted, depending on the surface on which the character is.