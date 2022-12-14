Update 0.8.4514a

Changelog
-
Fixed potential crash when opening the mail program if the account had received several emails with very large content.
-
Reduced maximum limit of characters in emails to 2500 characters.
The following server fixes have been applied to Single Player mode:
-
Fixed bug that allowed to add an extra "/" folder on remote computers modifying the network information from the client in certain actions
-
Fixed bug that allowed to add folders and files without checking the filesystem permissions in certain actions (related to the previous fix)
-
scp no longer accepts "/" as copy path
-
Fixed bug #956: Access on deleted rental server
-
Fixed regression bug that caused npcs not to restore removed kernel_router.so libraries.
Changed files in this update