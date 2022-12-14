 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 14 December 2022

Update 0.8.4514a

Share · View all patches · Build 10141723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed potential crash when opening the mail program if the account had received several emails with very large content.

  • Reduced maximum limit of characters in emails to 2500 characters.

The following server fixes have been applied to Single Player mode:

  • Fixed bug that allowed to add an extra "/" folder on remote computers modifying the network information from the client in certain actions

  • Fixed bug that allowed to add folders and files without checking the filesystem permissions in certain actions (related to the previous fix)

  • scp no longer accepts "/" as copy path

  • Fixed bug #956: Access on deleted rental server

  • Fixed regression bug that caused npcs not to restore removed kernel_router.so libraries.

