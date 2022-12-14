- Updates Load Save functions for story mode to make it easier for new players to enjoy!
- Updates Gamepad controls to better support Steam deck.
- Updates and adds Soft Pause during return to menu screen "Menu Button."
- Updates Quick Restart for gamepads "Select Button."
- Updates Tutorial to include Rewind mode that can be used during story mode.
Froggin Up update for 14 December 2022
Patch .03 Update!
