Froggin Up update for 14 December 2022

Patch .03 Update!

Patch .03 Update! Build 10141721

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updates Load Save functions for story mode to make it easier for new players to enjoy!
  • Updates Gamepad controls to better support Steam deck.
  • Updates and adds Soft Pause during return to menu screen "Menu Button."
  • Updates Quick Restart for gamepads "Select Button."
  • Updates Tutorial to include Rewind mode that can be used during story mode.

