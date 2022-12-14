 Skip to content

Don't Touch Lava update for 14 December 2022

V1.02.001 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10141610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beautiful additional background added, floor-level platforms are easier to discern from lava, added an immersive visual effect (cinders on the wind), fixed a bug in which levelsets could stop loading, and fixed dead-player-running scenario. Improved support for OSX.

