Gatedelvers Playtest update for 13 December 2022

Spooky Ghost Patch

13 December 2022

Patchnotes

  • Added dead player ghosts to multiplayer.
    If you're gonna be dead, might as well haunt your friends while you're at it.

  • Made various changes to the dialogue system.

  • Gave Puppet a new look.

  • Added some WIP music to Archives and The Pit.

  • Fixed AI characters continuing to target dead players.

