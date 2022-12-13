-
Added dead player ghosts to multiplayer.
If you're gonna be dead, might as well haunt your friends while you're at it.
-
Made various changes to the dialogue system.
-
Gave Puppet a new look.
-
Added some WIP music to Archives and The Pit.
-
Fixed AI characters continuing to target dead players.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 13 December 2022
Spooky Ghost Patch
