Hello shopkeepers!

Hope you're all having a great start to a new year. Thank you for helping us playtest Saleblazers throughout the last year.

We weren't planning on releasing another patch because it has new stuff that we wanted to save for the main game, but some players have reported that this build gave a huge framerate boost so we decided to release it.

Since this release isn't planned, there is no changelist. It'd be a bit hard to write it all down, so just explore and see what's new!

As always, feel free to join us over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers if you'd like to help give us feedback.

(The capsule picture is from our trailer that's coming in hot soon!)

-Michael Duan