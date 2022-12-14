 Skip to content

I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MB1ES 1NIT!!!1 update for 14 December 2022

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10141067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with inputs on Steam Deck showing strictly keyboard no matter the context

Changed files in this update

Global Content Depot 1800731
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1800732
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1800733
  • Loading history…
