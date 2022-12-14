- Fixed issue with inputs on Steam Deck showing strictly keyboard no matter the context
I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MB1ES 1NIT!!!1 update for 14 December 2022
Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
