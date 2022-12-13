 Skip to content

Motherless - Season 1 update for 13 December 2022

December patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10140967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fixes

  • New images for the Support DLC 2.0!

While you wait for the release of Season 3, delight your eyes with some special Christmas themed images!

