1.38.4.9 (version 1538)

RIO 2022
- Sticker capsules are now 75% off.
MISC
- Added 2023 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from January 1, 2023 GMT.
- Fixed Molotov and Incendiary grenades detonating in midair when flying over skybox areas.
- Fixed a case where some loading screen keybindings were not getting resolved correctly.
MAPS
- Boyard and Chalice are now available for official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
- Blagai, Cascade, and Breach have been removed from official matchmaking.
Ember
- Autumn holidays are now over in Ember land.
Extra notes