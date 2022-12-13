 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 13 December 2022

1.38.4.9 (version 1538)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

RIO 2022

  • Sticker capsules are now 75% off.

MISC

  • Added 2023 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from January 1, 2023 GMT.
  • Fixed Molotov and Incendiary grenades detonating in midair when flying over skybox areas.
  • Fixed a case where some loading screen keybindings were not getting resolved correctly.

MAPS

  • Boyard and Chalice are now available for official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
  • Blagai, Cascade, and Breach have been removed from official matchmaking.

Ember

  • Autumn holidays are now over in Ember land.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, English, Korean, Romanian, and Ukrainian

English Localization

  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenBoyard: Boyard Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenBoyard_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenChalice: Chalice Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenChalice_Desc:
  • SFUI_Map_de_boyard: Boyard
  • SFUI_Map_de_chalice: Chalice
  • CSGO_Collectible_GlobalGeneral2023: 2023 Service Medal
  • CSGO_Collectible_Desc_GlobalGeneral2023: Awarded for outstanding service and achievement in 2023.

Items

  • item Boyard Map Coin has been added
  • item Chalice Map Coin has been added
  • item 2023 Service Medal has been added
