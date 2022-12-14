 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 14 December 2022

Patch 424_D5E3AD2E

Patch 424_D5E3AD2E

Share · View all patches · Build 10140680

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where loading a save during the first grind fruit quest would brick the grinder.
  • Added credits to patrons who supported the game.
  • Switched to release build, no longer including PDB files (a whopping 1gb save on disk space!)
  • Nipple pumps are no longer available through traditional means (they were non-functional anyway, use the milking tables instead!)
  • Localization updates.
  • Objectives now properly unsubscribe on unload when moving to the main menu (thanks Shurutsue).

