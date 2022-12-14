- Fixed a bug where loading a save during the first grind fruit quest would brick the grinder.
- Added credits to patrons who supported the game.
- Switched to release build, no longer including PDB files (a whopping 1gb save on disk space!)
- Nipple pumps are no longer available through traditional means (they were non-functional anyway, use the milking tables instead!)
- Localization updates.
- Objectives now properly unsubscribe on unload when moving to the main menu (thanks Shurutsue).
KoboldKare update for 14 December 2022
Patch 424_D5E3AD2E
Patchnotes via Steam Community
