Patch Notes 13 December 2022

This is a patch addressing both battles and the campaign.
- Seperated settlement income and food farming. Services changed to commerce. Raising your commerce level will now raise your income, while raising the farm level will raise food production and public order.
- Player will now be 'exposed' when riding far from their formations. This means that they will take double damage and are very vulnerable.
- 1 - 5 keys now select formations for moving
- Fix Archer stake damage, units can now correctly pass through from the back without getting hurt
- Add battle stance to torch bearers
- Spawn formations slowly instead of all at once (This should make the game more stable when loading in a battle)
- show tooltips on various campaign elements
- always spawn player formations in the correct order
- Fix formation charge rotation
- hold fire button is now rebound to 'H'
- Loading screens now show game tips
- Change Kennemers start army
- Fix crash related to arrow on shield impact
- Campaign map optimizations
- Prevent player from causing a panic charge when solo attacking a formation
- Show warning when player is too far from the battlefield
- Improve formations detaching from fighting when moved away
- Unify militia troop flags
- Infantry vs Cavalry combat fixes
- Only show move markers when the placer explicitly moves a formation
- Improved skirmish army matchups
- Units now seek closest spot to their location, preventing a formation completely turning around
- Melee units(non spear) now also fight in ranks
- Rename crossbow mercenaries to flemish mercenaries (English name)
- Correctly classify spear and shield units as melee infantry
Known Issues:
- Water interaction is broken
- Formations sometimes fail to pass through friendly archers
Changed files in this update