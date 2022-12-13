2022年12月14日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.新增圣段技能[劒匣]：每月获得一个技能匣，使用技能匣获得1个随机的1~5段技能（拥有该技能即可生效，无须佩戴，无法叠加）（合成：英姿<神段>+气节<神段>+仁德<神段>）。
2.兑换圣段技能时熟练度不够，每局限赊1次，不影响熟练度等级。
3.优化其他细节，修复[龙魄]经验未获得加成的Bug。
交流QQ群：607451655
