- Now support keyboard key mapping.
- Bug fixed / Bug: Thief and Assassin has no base stats.
- Bug fixed / Bug: Can pickup corpse using telekinesis skill.
- Bug fixed / Bug: Back up attack makes game crashes when wielding ranged weapon.
- Changed controller binding so that d-pad buttons are now used for char select and map and card.
Crawl Tactics update for 13 December 2022
v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update