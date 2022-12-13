 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 13 December 2022

v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10140235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now support keyboard key mapping.
  • Bug fixed / Bug: Thief and Assassin has no base stats.
  • Bug fixed / Bug: Can pickup corpse using telekinesis skill.
  • Bug fixed / Bug: Back up attack makes game crashes when wielding ranged weapon.
  • Changed controller binding so that d-pad buttons are now used for char select and map and card.

