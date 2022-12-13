 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 13 December 2022

Patch 0.03.006 is live! Minor fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10140229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Boy Blue's material to be consistent with similar ghost types.
  • Added EMF to Demons when fully manifest.
  • Added additional clues in the Wiki under the Church's location tab for the Crypts
  • Increase Woman in White's spawn rate.
  • Adjusted Conrad’s voice lines while taking a photo.
  • Corrected sound attenuation distance for Red Eyes.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link