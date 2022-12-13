- Adjusted Boy Blue's material to be consistent with similar ghost types.
- Added EMF to Demons when fully manifest.
- Added additional clues in the Wiki under the Church's location tab for the Crypts
- Increase Woman in White's spawn rate.
- Adjusted Conrad’s voice lines while taking a photo.
- Corrected sound attenuation distance for Red Eyes.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 13 December 2022
Patch 0.03.006 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update