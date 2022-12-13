 Skip to content

Howlbreath update for 13 December 2022

v1.22.28

Build 10140165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New version v1.22.28 now available for download and auto-update.

  • Updated background terrain to use higher resolution textures
  • Updated maps to reflect new backgrounds
  • Add santa suits
  • Make safe mode hot key (default HOME) reconfigurable

