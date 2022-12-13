New version v1.22.28 now available for download and auto-update.
- Updated background terrain to use higher resolution textures
- Updated maps to reflect new backgrounds
- Add santa suits
- Make safe mode hot key (default HOME) reconfigurable
Changed files in this update