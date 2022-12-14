 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 14 December 2022

Version 1.5.3 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 10140141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crashing issue in Poison Promise 'Meeting at the Crossroads' adventure
  • Spreading War now available in Russian
  • Haunting of Dale now available in Hungarian

Changed files in this update

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth Windows Depot Depot 1003401
  • Loading history…
The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth OSX Depot Depot 1003402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link