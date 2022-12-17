Brutal Orchestra is 1 year old! + Goodies

Brutal Orchestra is officially 1 year old!

Its been a crazy year and we are incredibly thankful for everyone who has taken the time to try out our dumb lil game!

To celebrate we added two new items, The Egg of Incubus and The Exquisite Corpse for those crazy people who have 100%-ed the game. (More in-depth patch notes soonish.)

Both these items are themed after Brutal Orchestra's two major content updates we released in 2022.





We have lots of exciting plans for Brutal Orchestra in the new year so stay tuned!

-Nico / Talia