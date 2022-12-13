Hotfix - December 13, 2022

Hello everyone,
After playtesting yesterday's update a bit more I found a few things I wanted to quickly address. This patch will include a free respec for your character.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where players other than the host could not increase stat points when leveling up skill trees
- Fixed an issue where respeccing would not work correctly, leaving players with incorrectly set stats
- Enchanting/Disenchanting should now work according to the targeted item's skill level
- Fixed some unreachable areas and chests
Balancing Changes
- Judge Lu Rak has had abilities reworked, increased damage, and increased healing
- General Obos has had his abilities reworked
- Void knights now deal more shadow damage with drain life
- Spawnlings have had their melee damage increased
- All mobs have had their attack rating increased, including summons
- Mobs in the Oolai Peninsula have had their XP reward increased
- All quest experience rewards have been significantly increased
Thank you!
