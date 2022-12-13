 Skip to content

Dungeoneer update for 13 December 2022

Hotfix - December 13, 2022

Build 10139344 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

After playtesting yesterday's update a bit more I found a few things I wanted to quickly address. This patch will include a free respec for your character.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where players other than the host could not increase stat points when leveling up skill trees
  • Fixed an issue where respeccing would not work correctly, leaving players with incorrectly set stats
  • Enchanting/Disenchanting should now work according to the targeted item's skill level
  • Fixed some unreachable areas and chests

Balancing Changes

  • Judge Lu Rak has had abilities reworked, increased damage, and increased healing
  • General Obos has had his abilities reworked
  • Void knights now deal more shadow damage with drain life
  • Spawnlings have had their melee damage increased
  • All mobs have had their attack rating increased, including summons
  • Mobs in the Oolai Peninsula have had their XP reward increased
  • All quest experience rewards have been significantly increased

Thank you!

