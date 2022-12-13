 Skip to content

重回哩世界 update for 13 December 2022

Update Note of December 14

Build 10139110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:
The Tree of sky map is now ready to enter
Material merchants added to the second floor of the guild.
BUG Repair:
1 Fixed the task that cannot be triggered again after being killed by a dragon
2 Fixed BUG that guild task could not submit
3 Fixed the bug that recipe would not disappear after learning
4 Repaired BUG where Wetland Frida could not submit tasks
5 Fixed BUG caused by food poisoning by eating Sanhe Sashimi
6 Fixed BUGs where some underground cities could refresh their treasure boxes indefinitely

