UPDATE 1.2.3

1.2.3
This update prepares the console releases. As such, some more optimizations have been performed:
- Loading/transitions speed optimizations.
- More memory leaks fixed.
- Faster logo & "new game" menus.
- "Laser placed" trap full reworked (no longer a big resource hog)
- Music stops faster when loading or starting a new game so they don't overlap.
- Improved icons resolution on main menu.
- Food no longer disappear automatically in virtual arena.
- Increased speed of EXP increase bar.
- Increased dodge speed when player is small on screen.
- Added several gamepad vibrations effects like conveyor belts.
- Added one missing VR background character.
- Adjusted some character status for some endings.
- Fixed: Chief & Sin giving different experience according to chapter in VR arena.
- Fixed: R.J. (and other enemies) can no longer keep infinite defense when player does special attack.
- Fixed bug: hitting the factory door in Chapter 6 could trigger the dialogue with Gherkin again.
- Fixed bug: Possible to get the front ad in jail several times over.
- Fixed bug: Possible dialogue repeating in second day nightmare.
- Fixed bug: Brok disappears from hoverbike in cutscene.
- Fixed bug: conveyor belts can no longer meet in opposite directions.
- Fixed bug: Military bot no longer breaks progress in Virtual Arena if one falls into a pit.
- Fixed bug: coins (and some other items) won't fall into bottomless pits.
- Fixed bug: companion character moving up/down on his own when taking the elevator.
- Fixed bug: character portraits no longer appear in front of the menu when pausing during non blocking dialogue.
- Fixed bug: Pound bot frozen after attempting groundpound on a bottomless pit.
- Fixed bug: Pound bot can no longer grab player if there's a big height difference.
- Fixed bug: Tidy arms displayed at the wrong height when above ground.
- Fixed bug: Tidy and chief rat no longer stay resting when hit just once after special attack.
- Improved conveyor belt creation to make more continued paths.
- Fixed bunker inside aliased part in background.
- Fixed: enemies can now jump in front / in the background to reach the player better when there's an obstacle.
- Fixed: R.J. rarely frozen after doing jumpkick.
- Fixed: Tidy can no longer get hit by lasers placed while doing special attack.
- Fixed: Smoke particles disappeared after a few seconds incorrectly.
- Fixed: Describing saves and pressing B would incorrectly hide the menu.
- Added pressing B on controller to go back from virtual keyboard.
- Added pressing X on controller to delete a character with virtual keyboard.
- Traditional Chinese localization fully proofread (thanks to JeroMi)
- French localization fully proofread (thanks to PikaMew)
(Rvs 17402)
Changed files in this update