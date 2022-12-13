 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 13 December 2022

UPDATE 1.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.3

This update prepares the console releases. As such, some more optimizations have been performed:

  • Loading/transitions speed optimizations.
  • More memory leaks fixed.
  • Faster logo & "new game" menus.
  • "Laser placed" trap full reworked (no longer a big resource hog)
  • Music stops faster when loading or starting a new game so they don't overlap.
  • Improved icons resolution on main menu.
  • Food no longer disappear automatically in virtual arena.
  • Increased speed of EXP increase bar.
  • Increased dodge speed when player is small on screen.
  • Added several gamepad vibrations effects like conveyor belts.
  • Added one missing VR background character.
  • Adjusted some character status for some endings.
  • Fixed: Chief & Sin giving different experience according to chapter in VR arena.
  • Fixed: R.J. (and other enemies) can no longer keep infinite defense when player does special attack.
  • Fixed bug: hitting the factory door in Chapter 6 could trigger the dialogue with Gherkin again.
  • Fixed bug: Possible to get the front ad in jail several times over.
  • Fixed bug: Possible dialogue repeating in second day nightmare.
  • Fixed bug: Brok disappears from hoverbike in cutscene.
  • Fixed bug: conveyor belts can no longer meet in opposite directions.
  • Fixed bug: Military bot no longer breaks progress in Virtual Arena if one falls into a pit.
  • Fixed bug: coins (and some other items) won't fall into bottomless pits.
  • Fixed bug: companion character moving up/down on his own when taking the elevator.
  • Fixed bug: character portraits no longer appear in front of the menu when pausing during non blocking dialogue.
  • Fixed bug: Pound bot frozen after attempting groundpound on a bottomless pit.
  • Fixed bug: Pound bot can no longer grab player if there's a big height difference.
  • Fixed bug: Tidy arms displayed at the wrong height when above ground.
  • Fixed bug: Tidy and chief rat no longer stay resting when hit just once after special attack.
  • Improved conveyor belt creation to make more continued paths.
  • Fixed bunker inside aliased part in background.
  • Fixed: enemies can now jump in front / in the background to reach the player better when there's an obstacle.
  • Fixed: R.J. rarely frozen after doing jumpkick.
  • Fixed: Tidy can no longer get hit by lasers placed while doing special attack.
  • Fixed: Smoke particles disappeared after a few seconds incorrectly.
  • Fixed: Describing saves and pressing B would incorrectly hide the menu.
  • Added pressing B on controller to go back from virtual keyboard.
  • Added pressing X on controller to delete a character with virtual keyboard.
  • Traditional Chinese localization fully proofread (thanks to JeroMi)
  • French localization fully proofread (thanks to PikaMew)
    (Rvs 17402)

