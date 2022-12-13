Update 0.4.0

Update 0.4.1 brings configurable keybindings, more sounds, improved icons, convenience features and more.
Patch Notes:
Menu:
- Keybindings are now configurable
- Added a background scene
Visuals:
- Icons now have the same color as their models
- Creatures no longer cancel their animation while doing their special attack
- Harbor button shows total supplies
- Improved and added some icons
Audio:
- Added sounds for creatures and their special attacks
- Added interface sounds
- Added pickup and drop sounds
- Added structure selection sounds
Behavior:
- Gatling barrage ability is now single cast
- Ordering a new unit will no longer spawn one per harbor, but only one in the harbor with the most supplies
- Dropping items is no longer instant
Balancing:
- Tribe upgrades structures with travois instead of supplies
Academy:
- Various bugfixes and improvements
Changed files in this update