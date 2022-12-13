 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 13 December 2022

Update 0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.1 brings configurable keybindings, more sounds, improved icons, convenience features and more.

Patch Notes:

Menu:

  • Keybindings are now configurable
  • Added a background scene

Visuals:

  • Icons now have the same color as their models
  • Creatures no longer cancel their animation while doing their special attack
  • Harbor button shows total supplies
  • Improved and added some icons

Audio:

  • Added sounds for creatures and their special attacks
  • Added interface sounds
  • Added pickup and drop sounds
  • Added structure selection sounds

Behavior:

  • Gatling barrage ability is now single cast
  • Ordering a new unit will no longer spawn one per harbor, but only one in the harbor with the most supplies
  • Dropping items is no longer instant

Balancing:

  • Tribe upgrades structures with travois instead of supplies

Academy:

  • Various bugfixes and improvements

