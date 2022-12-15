New Adventure: Reign of Madness is Out Now!

Your adventure continues in the town of Ends, where Uhrak the barbarian joins your party as it’s time to stop the Mad Elven King and close the Rift Bridge once and for all.

New environment: In the town of Ends, people have lived in peaceful harmony with nature. But after a sudden quake a few days ago, terrifying creatures crawled up into the streets. Now Ends is a place where death and corruption flood the alleys. Eight new levels have been added to the game.

New hero: The fearless barbarian Uhrak joins the fight with his raw combat skills, indestructible rage and the infamous Hook of Varga.

New enemies: Menace awaits in new forms including the elven summoner, who holds immense magic and can summon horrid creatures, and the elven spearmen whose great aim knows no mercy.

New boss: Prepare to face the terrifying Mad Elven King as you make your way toward the brass throne and finally put an end to his reign. It is time to close the Rift bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all.

New cards: Utilize new barbarian class cards such as Talakk’s Hookstrike, The Leviathan or Varga’s Retribution, and new cards available to all players like the Water Lamp and Vortex Dust.

New NPCs: Hire the brave sellsword to fight by your side, or meet the locals and find out what they have to say.

New Music: Venture with your party to the tunes of a real orchestra, performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra in Prague.

We’ve also included other updates and fixes including gamepad support for PC, official support for Steam Deck, new unlockable cosmetics, reworked lighting in most adventures, improved game initialization on Steam and tweaked balancing.

Good luck adventurers, and see you in the town of Ends!

- The Demeo Team