 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 14 December 2022

Patch Notes for Snowfall 1.1.92

Share · View all patches · Build 10138886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for Snowfall 1.1.92

2022-12-13

Overview

Multiple small fixes and quality of life improvements based on player feedback. Improved lighting, effects and guidance system!

New:
  • Add Inner Compass (waypoint) system for better guidance.
  • Add Tutorials menu.
  • Add animation to Loading texts.
  • Add information about CPU and GPU costs to Graphics Settings.
  • Add interaction and looping idle sounds for certain new character.
  • Add missing Logos to Credits.
  • Add more platforms and bleeders to a late game area.
  • Add multiple names in Credits.
  • Add new Statistics in the Results screen at the end of the game.
  • Add new Tutorials and Tips.
  • Add new Visual Effects for select caves, angering a certain character and for drumming at one of the Sieidis.
  • Add new texts and UI visuals to the start and end of the game.
  • Add page count to collectibles.
  • Add setting for visiblity and size of Subtitles.
  • Add setting to disable controllre vibration.
  • Add setting to hide Gameplay UI
  • Add settings for Shadows and Shadow Resolution for the Drum Light.
  • Add special visuals/music to Title Screen after completing the game.
Changes:
  • Add new details and gameplay elements in emptier areas in some locations.
  • Adjust collectible notification UI animations.
  • Allow Shielding Aurora attacks.
  • Changes in Level Design for a late game area.
  • Improve Lighting and Effects in Gameplay and Cinematics.
  • Improve the Targeting system.
  • Major functionality and Level Design changes in the Fox Encounter.
  • Minor rendering setup optimization.
  • More reliable cloth behavior in Cinematics.
  • Remove "Delete" option on AutoSaves to allow faster access to earlier manual saves in Save/Load menus
  • Update ControlLayout.
  • Various changes to UI text wrapping and placement.
Fixes:
  • Fix Chapter Notification layout breaking on some languages.
  • Fix Cinematics sometimes desynchronizing Drumming audio from the music.
  • Fix Location Notifications repeating unintentionally in certain conditions.
  • Fix Notification SFX not playing during Cinematics.
  • Fix Reindeer calf to no longer launch Áilu into the stratosphere for a single frame when pet.
  • Fix Wind Pulses sometimes pushing the player even while Grounded.
  • Fix a certain Boss not leaving footprints.
  • Fix a reindeer at the start of the game sometimes starting to run before player sees it.
  • Fix clearing
  • Fix clipping Rune placements.
  • Fix incorrect footstep sounds in a late-game area.
  • Fix incorrect text size in Loading tunnels in some languages.
  • Fix issues with Autosaves sometimes getting corrupted after Cinematics.
  • Fix issues with UI elements appearing too close to screen edges
  • Fix issues with a certain soundscapes not triggering in a late game area.
  • Fix issues with enemy pathfinding.
  • Fix issues with some controller icons showing incorrectly.
  • Fix issues with starting a new game after game completion.
  • Fix one Examine showing the wrong text.
  • Fix placement of some Task Completions.
  • Fix positioning for some Audio objects.
  • Fix possible error when shielding projectiles
  • Fix showing English translations for Location Notifications when playing in Northern Sámi
  • Fix size of the Map graphic.
  • Fix small visual issues in Menus.
  • Fix some Examine placements.
  • Fix some UI elements showing in incorrect places while playing in Super Widescreen.
  • Fix some rivers and small bodies of water unintentionally killing the player, and sometimes preventing player from jumping out of them.
  • Fix various small visual bugs during Cinematics and Interactions.
  • Fixes on character textures.
  • Make Grounding through Air Vortexes more reliable.
  • Setup fully dedicated font atlases for all Asian languages. Fixes cases where one language may have used a glyph rendition of another language due to font fallbacks.
  • Fix game freezing when going to Quit Confirmation and back in Title Menu
  • Fix certain Achievement not unlocking if playing across multiple devices

Changed files in this update

Depot 1665281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link