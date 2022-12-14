Patch Notes for Snowfall 1.1.92
2022-12-13
Overview
Multiple small fixes and quality of life improvements based on player feedback. Improved lighting, effects and guidance system!
New:
- Add Inner Compass (waypoint) system for better guidance.
- Add Tutorials menu.
- Add animation to Loading texts.
- Add information about CPU and GPU costs to Graphics Settings.
- Add interaction and looping idle sounds for certain new character.
- Add missing Logos to Credits.
- Add more platforms and bleeders to a late game area.
- Add multiple names in Credits.
- Add new Statistics in the Results screen at the end of the game.
- Add new Tutorials and Tips.
- Add new Visual Effects for select caves, angering a certain character and for drumming at one of the Sieidis.
- Add new texts and UI visuals to the start and end of the game.
- Add page count to collectibles.
- Add setting for visiblity and size of Subtitles.
- Add setting to disable controllre vibration.
- Add setting to hide Gameplay UI
- Add settings for Shadows and Shadow Resolution for the Drum Light.
- Add special visuals/music to Title Screen after completing the game.
Changes:
- Add new details and gameplay elements in emptier areas in some locations.
- Adjust collectible notification UI animations.
- Allow Shielding Aurora attacks.
- Changes in Level Design for a late game area.
- Improve Lighting and Effects in Gameplay and Cinematics.
- Improve the Targeting system.
- Major functionality and Level Design changes in the Fox Encounter.
- Minor rendering setup optimization.
- More reliable cloth behavior in Cinematics.
- Remove "Delete" option on AutoSaves to allow faster access to earlier manual saves in Save/Load menus
- Update ControlLayout.
- Various changes to UI text wrapping and placement.
Fixes:
- Fix Chapter Notification layout breaking on some languages.
- Fix Cinematics sometimes desynchronizing Drumming audio from the music.
- Fix Location Notifications repeating unintentionally in certain conditions.
- Fix Notification SFX not playing during Cinematics.
- Fix Reindeer calf to no longer launch Áilu into the stratosphere for a single frame when pet.
- Fix Wind Pulses sometimes pushing the player even while Grounded.
- Fix a certain Boss not leaving footprints.
- Fix a reindeer at the start of the game sometimes starting to run before player sees it.
- Fix clearing
- Fix clipping Rune placements.
- Fix incorrect footstep sounds in a late-game area.
- Fix incorrect text size in Loading tunnels in some languages.
- Fix issues with Autosaves sometimes getting corrupted after Cinematics.
- Fix issues with UI elements appearing too close to screen edges
- Fix issues with a certain soundscapes not triggering in a late game area.
- Fix issues with enemy pathfinding.
- Fix issues with some controller icons showing incorrectly.
- Fix issues with starting a new game after game completion.
- Fix one Examine showing the wrong text.
- Fix placement of some Task Completions.
- Fix positioning for some Audio objects.
- Fix possible error when shielding projectiles
- Fix showing English translations for Location Notifications when playing in Northern Sámi
- Fix size of the Map graphic.
- Fix small visual issues in Menus.
- Fix some Examine placements.
- Fix some UI elements showing in incorrect places while playing in Super Widescreen.
- Fix some rivers and small bodies of water unintentionally killing the player, and sometimes preventing player from jumping out of them.
- Fix various small visual bugs during Cinematics and Interactions.
- Fixes on character textures.
- Make Grounding through Air Vortexes more reliable.
- Setup fully dedicated font atlases for all Asian languages. Fixes cases where one language may have used a glyph rendition of another language due to font fallbacks.
- Fix game freezing when going to Quit Confirmation and back in Title Menu
- Fix certain Achievement not unlocking if playing across multiple devices
Changed files in this update