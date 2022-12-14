 Skip to content

The Bus update for 14 December 2022

The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - RELEASED

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.0 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here and thus Phase 2 has officially started!

With this new update, the simulator will be updated to Unreal Engine 5. In addition, you can now also drive through virtual Berlin with the eCitaro and repaint your busses. Enjoy!

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.16.55665 EA

  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5
  • New Anti Aliasing technique that brings better quality with reduced resolution scaling
  • New physics engine
  • Moved Route Editing into submenu
  • Disabled the old options menu
  • Switched sound engine
  • Added more sound options
  • Updated Multi Display
  • Various fixes for Route Editing
  • Various fixes for options menu
  • Passengers may greet and ask for a ticket
  • Atron and cockpit buttons can now be used with a controller
  • Added bus selection menu
  • Updated routing display
  • Added a repaint
  • Updated traffic AI behavior at various places
  • Fixed Telemetry crash when returning to main menu
  • Fixed startup crash
  • Art and Level Fixes
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

