The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - RELEASED

Update 2.0 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here and thus Phase 2 has officially started!

With this new update, the simulator will be updated to Unreal Engine 5. In addition, you can now also drive through virtual Berlin with the eCitaro and repaint your busses. Enjoy!

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.16.55665 EA

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5

New Anti Aliasing technique that brings better quality with reduced resolution scaling

New physics engine

Moved Route Editing into submenu

Disabled the old options menu

Switched sound engine

Added more sound options

Updated Multi Display

Various fixes for Route Editing

Various fixes for options menu

Passengers may greet and ask for a ticket

Atron and cockpit buttons can now be used with a controller

Added bus selection menu

Updated routing display

Added a repaint

Updated traffic AI behavior at various places

Fixed Telemetry crash when returning to main menu

Fixed startup crash

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background