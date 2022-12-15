Improvement of “voice”, etc.

■Changes :
- When a “voice” is issued with a command, the effect is displayed, and when the voice is muted, subtitles are displayed.
- When “Helm Nuppe” is defeated, he now drops 6 Grave Coins.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a problem in which “Monk” was not attracted to “Paper Doll” when he found her while rushing.
- When going up and down the stairs, Ayakashi, who was attracted by the “Paper Doll” and food, etc. in the same room, does not chase after them.
- The short time that “Nuppe” was attracted to “Paper Doll” has been corrected.
- Fixed a problem that “Helm Nuppe” did not sound.
- When “Izuna Spirit Tube” was thrown, it passed through the bran, but this has been corrected.
- The “Bear Trap” has been modified to break the armor in a given time against the “Pot Nuppe” and “Helm Nuppe”.
- Fixed other minor glitches.
Changed files in this update