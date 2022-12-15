 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 15 December 2022

Improvement of “voice”, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10138421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Changes :

  • When a “voice” is issued with a command, the effect is displayed, and when the voice is muted, subtitles are displayed.
  • When “Helm Nuppe” is defeated, he now drops 6 Grave Coins.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a problem in which “Monk” was not attracted to “Paper Doll” when he found her while rushing.
  • When going up and down the stairs, Ayakashi, who was attracted by the “Paper Doll” and food, etc. in the same room, does not chase after them.
  • The short time that “Nuppe” was attracted to “Paper Doll” has been corrected.
  • Fixed a problem that “Helm Nuppe” did not sound.
  • When “Izuna Spirit Tube” was thrown, it passed through the bran, but this has been corrected.
  • The “Bear Trap” has been modified to break the armor in a given time against the “Pot Nuppe” and “Helm Nuppe”.
  • Fixed other minor glitches.

