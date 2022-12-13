- Bug Fixes I applied to the main and demo I have applied to Playtest, so they should work just fine.
- The one with Matt was solely in the Beta version, so I had not ran into that one yet. It came I was trying to put Renpy code for translations. I messed up the ( ) and it caused a problem with the function. Sorry about that. :)
- I am still working restructuring things a little in a separate branch to help the story make a little more sense. :)
Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 13 December 2022
Playtest Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update