Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 13 December 2022

Playtest Bug Fix

13 December 2022

  • Bug Fixes I applied to the main and demo I have applied to Playtest, so they should work just fine.
  • The one with Matt was solely in the Beta version, so I had not ran into that one yet. It came I was trying to put Renpy code for translations. I messed up the ( ) and it caused a problem with the function. Sorry about that. :)
  • I am still working restructuring things a little in a separate branch to help the story make a little more sense. :)

