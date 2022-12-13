 Skip to content

Haven Park update for 13 December 2022

Patch 1.2.4 with a fixed draw bridge!

Share · View all patches · Build 10138204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of you reported the drawbridge not working properly anymore, so we had a look and found the bug! The gate behind the drawbridge should now open again when you finished the crown quest!

Changed files in this update

Haven Park Windows Depot 1549551
  • Loading history…
Haven Park MacOS Depot 1549552
  • Loading history…
Haven Park Linux SteamOS Depot 1549553
  • Loading history…
