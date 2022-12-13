Some of you reported the drawbridge not working properly anymore, so we had a look and found the bug! The gate behind the drawbridge should now open again when you finished the crown quest!
Haven Park update for 13 December 2022
Patch 1.2.4 with a fixed draw bridge!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
