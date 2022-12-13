 Skip to content

The Vaults update for 13 December 2022

Dec 12, 2022 - Quick Fixes to the UI

Share · View all patches · Build 10138195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick fix to the UI from the previous updates that were just released!

