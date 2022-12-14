Notification of Maintenance at Dec 14th 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
PST: Dec 14th 01:00 - 03:00
CET: Dec 14th 10:00 - 12:00
KST: Dec 14th 18:00 - 20:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
📍Link to Update related Dev Note📍
🚧Update Details🚧
🔧World🔧
- Increased the number of Mutant Mushrooms in Danger Level 3
- Facility
- Removed obstacles(covers) obstructing movement of NPCs in Meteo Center
- Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Satellite Station
- Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Geolab
- Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Chemochamber
& Placed 2 additional normal Mutant in the Chemochamber aisle
- Placed Orbis Shield Robot in a large ruined buildings
🔧Balance🔧
- Implemented radiation immunity function
- can be accumulated up to 100 immunity through Anti-Radiation Shots(shows negative digits)
- Changed permission of housings without Buildingcore installation
- Permissions are maintained for the survivor who installed housings for 10 minutes after installation, and other users can remove it after that if there is no Buildingcore
- Adjusted radiation exposure at Launch Pad and some Facilities
- Launch Pad: 10 → 5
- Chemochamber, Meteo Center: 8 → 6
- Adjusted recipe of Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.1 and Increased stacks of Medical Shot Lv.2, 3
- Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.1: Terrasite 5 → 10
- Medical Shot Lv.2: Max stack 10 → 20
- Medical Shot Lv.3: Max stack 3 → 10
- Adjusted balance on housing(base) attack
- Increased Rocket repair cost by 60%
ㄴMaximum Repair cost: Superior Metal 5 → 8, Superior Cylinder 10 → 16, Superior Sensor 1(added)
- Adjusted recipe of Blast Mine: Fine Metal 10, Fine Chip 10, Fine Sensor 10 → 4
- Changed reward for Helbine Secure Crate in Launch Pad(Round Building).
- Fixed: Frag Grenade x 10, Energy Ammo x 600, Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.2 x 10, Medical Shot Lv.2 x 10
- Random:
- Bounding Mine: 2 → 5, Chance 50% → 20%
- Blast Mine: 0 → 5, Chance 20%
- Shield Protocol Lv.4: 0 → 1, Chance 10%
- BF Machete: 1 ea, Chance 20%
- Medical Shot: 5 ea, Chance 10%
- Chanced Buildingcore HP
- Lv.2: 20,000 → 30,000
- Lv.3: 30,000 → 50,000
- Changed Triangle/square Foundation HP
- Lv.1: 15,000 → 20,000
- Lv.2: 30,000 → 40,000
- Lv3: 40,000 → 60,000
- Changed gun firing count of Orbis, Hyena Scout / Gunshield Robot
- Increased anti-radiation ability of equipment parts over Tier 2(2T)
🔧Content🔧
- Added Christmas event related items and tutorials
- Added 2 Christmas material items
- Christmas Cookie: Reduces machine arm overload time by 30 seconds
- Christmas Turkey: +60 hunger
- Christmas Pudding: heals radiation, bleeding, and fractures by 50
- Christmas Tree: Craftable on machine arm or Workbench
- Christmas Storage Box skin (Large, Medium, Small): Right-click in the inventory to apply the skin
🔧UI🔧
- Improved Chat box UI
- Improved chat box movement display and Added settings function on top-right corner(font size, transparency)
- Added function to move chat input box
- Changed chat category name and added shortcut function
- Applied color by chat property
🔧Etc🔧
- Added server search function on Official servers and Custom servers
- Changed shield material of Orbis Shield Robot
🔧Fixed Bugs🔧
- Fixed an issue where weapon attachments were not visible in the Journal
- Fixed an issue where an empty pop-up window appears when connecting to an erupted server
- Blocked escape and suicide functions when boarding any type of vehicles
- Fixed an issue where only material items were consumed when attempting to craft while the Workbench queue was full
- Fixed an issue where Juggernaut does not recognize players
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
