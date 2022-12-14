Notification of Maintenance at Dec 14th 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Dec 14th 01:00 - 03:00

CET: Dec 14th 10:00 - 12:00

KST: Dec 14th 18:00 - 20:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧World🔧

Increased the number of Mutant Mushrooms in Danger Level 3 Facility

Removed obstacles(covers) obstructing movement of NPCs in Meteo Center

Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Satellite Station

Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Geolab

Removed and relocated some of the obstacles(covers) in Chemochamber

& Placed 2 additional normal Mutant in the Chemochamber aisle

Placed Orbis Shield Robot in a large ruined buildings

🔧Balance🔧

Implemented radiation immunity function

can be accumulated up to 100 immunity through Anti-Radiation Shots(shows negative digits)

Changed permission of housings without Buildingcore installation

Permissions are maintained for the survivor who installed housings for 10 minutes after installation, and other users can remove it after that if there is no Buildingcore

Adjusted radiation exposure at Launch Pad and some Facilities

Launch Pad: 10 → 5

Chemochamber, Meteo Center: 8 → 6

Adjusted recipe of Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.1 and Increased stacks of Medical Shot Lv.2, 3

Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.1: Terrasite 5 → 10

Medical Shot Lv.2: Max stack 10 → 20

Medical Shot Lv.3: Max stack 3 → 10

Adjusted balance on housing(base) attack

Increased Rocket repair cost by 60%

ㄴMaximum Repair cost: Superior Metal 5 → 8, Superior Cylinder 10 → 16, Superior Sensor 1(added)

ㄴMaximum Repair cost: Superior Metal 5 → 8, Superior Cylinder 10 → 16, Superior Sensor 1(added) Adjusted recipe of Blast Mine: Fine Metal 10, Fine Chip 10, Fine Sensor 10 → 4

Changed reward for Helbine Secure Crate in Launch Pad(Round Building).

Fixed: Frag Grenade x 10, Energy Ammo x 600, Anti-Radiation Shot Lv.2 x 10, Medical Shot Lv.2 x 10

Random:

Bounding Mine: 2 → 5, Chance 50% → 20%

Blast Mine: 0 → 5, Chance 20%

Shield Protocol Lv.4: 0 → 1, Chance 10%

BF Machete: 1 ea, Chance 20%

Medical Shot: 5 ea, Chance 10%

Chanced Buildingcore HP

Lv.2: 20,000 → 30,000

Lv.3: 30,000 → 50,000

Changed Triangle/square Foundation HP

Lv.1: 15,000 → 20,000

Lv.2: 30,000 → 40,000

Lv3: 40,000 → 60,000

Changed gun firing count of Orbis, Hyena Scout / Gunshield Robot Increased anti-radiation ability of equipment parts over Tier 2(2T)

🔧Content🔧

Added Christmas event related items and tutorials

Added 2 Christmas material items

Christmas Cookie: Reduces machine arm overload time by 30 seconds

Christmas Turkey: +60 hunger

Christmas Pudding: heals radiation, bleeding, and fractures by 50

Christmas Tree: Craftable on machine arm or Workbench

Christmas Storage Box skin (Large, Medium, Small): Right-click in the inventory to apply the skin

🔧UI🔧

Improved Chat box UI

Improved chat box movement display and Added settings function on top-right corner(font size, transparency)

Added function to move chat input box

Changed chat category name and added shortcut function

Applied color by chat property

🔧Etc🔧

Added server search function on Official servers and Custom servers Changed shield material of Orbis Shield Robot

🔧Fixed Bugs🔧

Fixed an issue where weapon attachments were not visible in the Journal Fixed an issue where an empty pop-up window appears when connecting to an erupted server Blocked escape and suicide functions when boarding any type of vehicles Fixed an issue where only material items were consumed when attempting to craft while the Workbench queue was full Fixed an issue where Juggernaut does not recognize players

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!