English
############Content#################
[Character Customization]The new security officer is now a playable female variation.
[Airport]Updated the walking character graphics to be more in line with the new security officer's 3D animation.
简体中文
############Content#################
【角色自定义】新的机场安保警官现在是一种可用的女性造型。
【机场】更新了此前在这里的安保警官的角色行走图，使之更符合新的模型。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 December 2022
Update, Version 20221213-2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update