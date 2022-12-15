MX vs ATV Legends Patch 1.16

Highlights
- Added Best Combo, Longest Jump, and Highest Jump to HUD in Freeride
- Added a setting to adjust the Time of Day in Exhibition and Online Custom Match
- Added SlayCo. rider gear: two pairs of jerseys and pants, one set of gloves, and one helmet
- Added a Rainbow Winter Holiday gear set: two pairs of jerseys and pants
- Added colorization to all vehicle frames
- Improved AI on SX World Tour tracks and added target lap times
- Overhauled tire slip and friction physics and updated tire tuning parts
- Fixed inconsistencies in wreck conditions triggered by bad landings
- Adjusted stiff suspension tuning parts to better avoid wrecking when landing hard or casing a jump
- Adjusted flex chassis tuning parts to increase ground stability at the cost of turning ability
- Adjusted rigid chassis tuning parts to increase responsiveness on ground and in air, making it easier to whip and scrub
- Adjusted engine power characteristics of MX450F and MX250
- Improved surface audio and resolved issues causing distortion
- Fixed general audio issues causing sporadic corruption and distortion
- Fixed issue causing incorrect engine audio to play on some AI and online opponents
- Improved overall audio mix
Detailed changelog
- Animation: Improved ATV riding and stunt animations and resolved the torso twisting during some animations
- Animation: Improved MX Bike riding and stunt animations and resolved the torso twisting/jittering during some animations
- Animation: Updated Goon stunt animation to fix head in handlebars and loose feet
- Animation: Improved handle-bars steering animation blending when changing surface types
- Audio: Addressed further issues causing terrain driving sounds to become incorrect or distorted in some areas
- Audio: Addressed further issues causing distorted audio, especially music and engine audio
- Audio: Rebalanced and improved some surface audio, particularly on ramps and other metal objects
- Audio: Fixed issue causing some AI/network vehicles to use the incorrect engine audio; mostly OEM DLC bikes
- Customization: Added SlayCo. gear: 2 jerseys and pants, 1 gloves, 1 helmet
- Customization: Added Winter Holiday rider gear: 2 jerseys and pants
- Customization: Added colorization to vehicle frames (basic tinting, will be improved in future patches)
- Gameplay: Update to player positions and count when a player leaves an online match
- Gameplay: Fixed issue causing impossible lap target times, especially in SX World Tour
- Gameplay: Added Axell Hodges to AI Rider roster
- Physics: Reduced instances of wrecks on ramps caused by exceeding acceptable angle thresholds
- Physics: Overhauled tire slip and friction physics to better account for roll angle, side slip angle, and speed
- Physics: Added ability to avoid wrecks caused by leaning over too far at speed; in this state, oversteer gradually increases until a wreck occurs, the wreck can be avoided by reducing the lean angle
- Physics: Adjusted engine power characteristics of MX450F and MX250; vehicles remain competitive, but MX250 is no longer faster than MX450F in most cases
- Physics: Improved clutch response across all vehicles
- Physics: Increased lateral wreck threshold when sliding for Slip tuning tires
- Physics: Slightly increased length of clutch boost effect on all MX bikes, especially MX450F
- Physics: Adjusted tire slip physics to reduce jitteriness when landing on or taking-off from ramps
- Physics: Adjusted tire slip physics to increase friction during cornering in berms when at full tire spin and leaning
- Physics: Tweaked grip and slip tuning tires to increase overall friction
- Physics: Increased turning capabilities and overall grip of grip tuning tires
- Physics: Reduced turning capabilities of slip tuning tires and increased loss of grip during high tire-spin
- Physics: Increased performance of preload and seat-bounce of grip tuning tires, but reduced ability to scrub
- Physics: Decreased performance of preload and seat-bounce of slip tuning tires, but increased ability to scrub
- Physics: Adjusted stiff suspension tuning parts to better avoid wrecking when landing hard or casing a jump
- Physics: Adjusted flex chassis tuning parts to increase ground stability at the cost of turning ability
- Physics: Adjusted rigid chassis tuning parts to increase responsiveness on ground and in air, making it easier to whip and scrub
- Physics: Fixed bugs in wreck conditions on bad landings, particularly on high-pitched rear wheel landings and sideways landings
- Physics: Slightly increased surface friction of hard packed dirt terrain
- Tracks: Small AI improvements in tough sections in Atlanta SX
- Tracks: Fixed issue resulting in deformation being absent in Denver SX
- Tracks: Cleaned up collision on some small assets
- Tracks: Improved deformation on SX World Tour Australia tracks
- Tracks: Improved AI across all difficulties in SX World Tour tracks
- UI: Added Time of Day selection in Event Settings for Exhibition Quickplay and Time Trial and Online Custom Match
- UI: Added Best Combo, Longest Jump, and Highest Jump to HUD in Freeride to temporarily track bests during the session
- UI: Fixed a bug where some players may display 0th position before the race starts
- UI: Hide the place indicators on all players and AI until someone gets the holeshot
- UI: Fixed bug where vehicle filter appears twice in Split Screen
- UI: Fixed inconsistent deformation settings during Online race and lobby
- UI: Fixed focus and icon issues in skin tone and body menus
- UI: Fixed bug causing clutch is disabled after finishing a race and changing events
- UI: Increased resolution of Joker icon during Joker Lane Open and Joker Finish announcements
- UI: Added imposes to Online menu flow to better indicate when Game-to-Server communication is occurring
- UI: Correctly hide lap counter when setting HUD to Hidden in Gameplay Settings
Changed files in this update