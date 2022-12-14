Major Update #1 Opens Part 2 of Campaign

Great news: Part 2 is now open and roughly doubles the available content! That said there's a lot more to come: Parts 3 and 4 for the campaign, endless game mode Necrodome and a challenging NG+ after the completed campaign. Overall Undead Horde 2 will have a good bit more content than the predecessor. We'll also keep listening to community feedback to improve the game overall as we continue preparing Part 3 for opening.

Currently we're working on the Necrodome and we hope to release a beta version this week! Part 3 opening will most likely happen in early January after a short holiday break starting late next week.

Anyways, some highlights from Part 2:

New Units

Introducing the Mummy, the Bard and the Hierophant.

New Areas

Venture into the Sands of Kook and deeper into the Elven Lands.

New Enemies

Face new enemies like the scorpions lurking in the caves below the desert.

And here's the detailed change list: