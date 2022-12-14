Major Update #1 Opens Part 2 of Campaign

Great news: Part 2 is now open and roughly doubles the available content! That said there's a lot more to come: Parts 3 and 4 for the campaign, endless game mode Necrodome and a challenging NG+ after the completed campaign. Overall Undead Horde 2 will have a good bit more content than the predecessor. We'll also keep listening to community feedback to improve the game overall as we continue preparing Part 3 for opening.
Currently we're working on the Necrodome and we hope to release a beta version this week! Part 3 opening will most likely happen in early January after a short holiday break starting late next week.
Anyways, some highlights from Part 2:
New Units
Introducing the Mummy, the Bard and the Hierophant.
New Areas
Venture into the Sands of Kook and deeper into the Elven Lands.
New Enemies
Face new enemies like the scorpions lurking in the caves below the desert.
And here's the detailed change list:
- Opened up the second part of the campaign and related content
- Added Skeleton Bard unit
- Added some achievements
- Reduced Necromancer starting hitpoints a bit
- Restricted portal/veinpoint travel between biomes
- Reduced Zombie HP
- Increased Zombies' weakness to fire
- Weakened Painless Death-talent
- Improved Undying Horrors-talent
- Fixed unit building upgrade description texts to match actual unit values
- Updated skele unit descs
- Added missing affix prefix
- Town Hall upgrade prices increased
- Added empty option to unit statue selector screen
- Disabled monsterpedia until player has seen some more enemies
- Renamed Frozen Obelisk to Freezing Monolith in quest desc
- Fixed player unit type bug
- Fixed rune quest getting stuck
- Fixed quest item duplication bug
- Fixed unit building UI bug
- Fixed f1 reporter super-updating game
- Fixed key names
- Fixed Golas not turning toward target
- Fixed profile delete buttons hiding with gamepad
- Fixed active talents text draw overflow
Changed files in this update