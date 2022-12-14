[Patch Note] Update on December 13

[Additional content]
- Add 'Skip menu production' to option - when ON, simplify production of items, skills, and production menus
- Add the skill mark being mounted to the skill list
[Correction]
- The ultimate 'Black Dahlia' is changed to fire 3 times without upgrading
- The effect of 'Strengthening Black Dahlia' has been changed to 'Strengthening the Power of Black Dahlia by 25% and 50%'
- The power of 'Frantic Death' increased by 25%
- 30% increase in the power of 'Ancient Touch' aftershadows
- The power of 'Blade of the Spider Queen' increased by 75%
- The power of 'Other Shadow' has been increased by 100%
- The power of 'Star of Despair' increased by 50%
- The power of the remaining "Burning Amontillado" is increased by 100%
- When NEW+ is on, the upper limit of the capability that can be raised to the capability point is lifted
- Modify some UI statements more intuitively
Changed files in this update