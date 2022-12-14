 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 14 December 2022

[Patch Note] Update on December 13

Share · View all patches · Build 10137961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Additional content]

  • Add 'Skip menu production' to option - when ON, simplify production of items, skills, and production menus
  • Add the skill mark being mounted to the skill list

[Correction]

  • The ultimate 'Black Dahlia' is changed to fire 3 times without upgrading
  • The effect of 'Strengthening Black Dahlia' has been changed to 'Strengthening the Power of Black Dahlia by 25% and 50%'
  • The power of 'Frantic Death' increased by 25%
  • 30% increase in the power of 'Ancient Touch' aftershadows
  • The power of 'Blade of the Spider Queen' increased by 75%
  • The power of 'Other Shadow' has been increased by 100%
  • The power of 'Star of Despair' increased by 50%
  • The power of the remaining "Burning Amontillado" is increased by 100%
  • When NEW+ is on, the upper limit of the capability that can be raised to the capability point is lifted
  • Modify some UI statements more intuitively

Changed files in this update

Depot 1557411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link