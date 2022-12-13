 Skip to content

Toilet Chronicles update for 13 December 2022

Toilet Chronicles: Staff Only DLC is OUT!

DLC Toilet Chronicles: Staff Only

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2202610/Toilet_Chronicles_Staff_Only/?curator_clanid=42313081

Why play [DLC]?

  • 4 new locations
  • 4 new endings
  • 2 new hidden ahievements
  • Even more bugs added [give me a break, I'll fix them]
  • Some plot questions from the main story explained

How to activate DLC in-game?

  • Leave the first bathroom
  • Find the "Staff Only" door
    [if you don't own the DLC the game will offer you to go to the DLC's store page]
  • Enter the staff room
    All the contents of the DLC are in that room

Update for the Toilet Chronicls v1.1.0

What's new?

  • New posters
  • Vertical-Sync added [in case you had horizontal lines while moving the mouse]
  • Some shaders optimized [more fps]

Changed files in this update

