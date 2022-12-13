Toilet Chronicles: Staff Only DLC is OUT!

DLC Toilet Chronicles: Staff Only
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2202610/Toilet_Chronicles_Staff_Only/?curator_clanid=42313081
Why play [DLC]?
- 4 new locations
- 4 new endings
- 2 new hidden ahievements
- Even more bugs added [give me a break, I'll fix them]
- Some plot questions from the main story explained
How to activate DLC in-game?
- Leave the first bathroom
- Find the "Staff Only" door
[if you don't own the DLC the game will offer you to go to the DLC's store page]
- Enter the staff room
All the contents of the DLC are in that room
Update for the Toilet Chronicls v1.1.0
What's new?
- New posters
- Vertical-Sync added [in case you had horizontal lines while moving the mouse]
- Some shaders optimized [more fps]
Changed files in this update