The free Next-Gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available!

Experience the game as never before, with improved visuals and performance, new additional content, Photo Mode, and more...

For more information see the patchnotes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/292030/view/3642879552277333733