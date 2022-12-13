Update Notes for Dec 13

Add spanish and turkish language to menu.
We reworked balance for easy and normal difficulty.
Fix brightness configuration at first game start.
Steam OS:
Fix ingame cinematics.
Fix water and some VFX effects.
