Memory Lost: Chapter One update for 13 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add spanish and turkish language to menu.
We reworked balance for easy and normal difficulty.
Fix brightness configuration at first game start.

Steam OS:

Fix ingame cinematics.
Fix water and some VFX effects.

