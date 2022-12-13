Bug Fixes, Performance, and Balancing Changes

Changes
- Made some minor improvements to performance.
- Updated the guild maps to have more recognizable icons
- Bug report window no longer clears its fields if you close it.
- Bug report window now remembers your email address if you've entered it before.
- Added confirmation before leaving Davy Jones Locker.
- Added a tip on the crafting screen to indicate that crafting rare items earns more experience.
- Added a "Track Recipe" button on the crafting screen.
- Adjusted spawn chance of some ores to reduce the grind at higher levels.
- Adjusted spawn chance of some wood types to reduce the grind at higher levels.
- Herbalists chest now have a higher chance to drop a potion recipe.
- Fixed cave geometry in a few spots to remove holes and places where players could get stuck.
- Fixed some UI scaling issues with the crafting interface.
- Fixed a ship in Davy Jones Locker indicating that it could be interacted with.
- Fixed a rare bug where the player camera could get stuck slightly rotated.
- Switching input devices now requires a button press. This is to address an issue where small amounts of input from an extra plugged in controller or other device could cause input modes to toggle back and forth quickly.
- Added a press any button interface at the start of the menu to determine the initial input device.
- Named areas without a name will no longer play a sound.
- Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn't turn around towards you if hit from behind.
- Increased the bonus spider damage on Queen Slayer weapon.
- Slightly expanded the way you enter Davy Jones Locker.
- Reduced the ambient volume in Davy Jones Locker.
- Things now have a longer respawn time to reduce the chance that recently killed enemies will be back when you exit a cave.
- Fixed boss music not playing properly if you were already engaged with an enemy.
- Added boss music to some bosses that didn't have any.
- Fixed a bug where music would stop when passive creatures noticed you.
- Fixed issue where weapon attacks would sometimes not hit enemies when they were supposed to.
- Hip lantern items now show the equipped icon when equipped, and equipped state persists between play sessions.
- Nebula sword now deals extra damage to undead as a large damage proc instead of a percentage increase.
- Fixed bug where bears could stop attacking you if they got too close.
- Fixed issue where pirate animations would by jerky when trying to attack you on a slope.
- Fixed proc particles not showing up on skeletons.
- Increased the drop chance of fur pelts.
- Hunter Merchants can now sell rawhide and fur pelts.
- Fixed a tombstone text not making any sense.
- Fixed some pots in caves not being lootable.
- Fixed some areas in caves where enemies couldn't reach you.
- Added collider to merchant tents.
- Fixed an issue where the orb in the catacombs being difficult to interact with.
- Taking non-combat damage no longer causes you to un-crouch.
- Reduced floaty particles when anti-aliasing is off.
- Fixed interaction with skeletons blocked from certain angles.
- Fixed some exploits in caves where you could get stuck or behind the geometry.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs could walk through secret passageways.
- Adjusted the health and food values on a number of food items.
Changed files in this update