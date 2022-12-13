- Fixed a bug in which a player could enter the boss room by an unusual method when a specific event occurred, causing the player to lose progress.
- Fixed a bug in which entering "Guard" when the player was dead would cause the player to get up instead of down.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
ギャルアンドチェーンソー～GirlAndChainsaw～ update for 13 December 2022
Updated to Ver1.0.3
