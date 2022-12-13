 Skip to content

ギャルアンドチェーンソー～GirlAndChainsaw～ update for 13 December 2022

Updated to Ver1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in which a player could enter the boss room by an unusual method when a specific event occurred, causing the player to lose progress.
  • Fixed a bug in which entering "Guard" when the player was dead would cause the player to get up instead of down.
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

